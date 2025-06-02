The FBI is investigating act of violence that left 8 people injured in Colorado as a 'terror attack.' Here's everything we know about what happened.

A man who allegedly shouted “Free Palestine” and threw a makeshift flamethrower into a crowd of people calling for the release of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas is potentially facing two counts of first-degree murder, authorities said Monday.

The suspect in the attack, which left at least eight people injured, has been identified as Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, from El Paso County, Colo., the FBI’s Denver office said on Sunday.

Four women and four men, between the ages of 52 and 88, were injured in the attack at Pearl Street Mall, Boulder Police said in a statement on Sunday. The injuries range from minor to serious, although officials haven't released any more information on the victims' conditions.

While Boulder Police on Sunday said it was too early to treat the situation as an act of terrorism, FBI Director Kash Patel called the incident a "targeted terror attack." Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, also referred to the situation as "not a political protest" but "terrorism."

Soliman was booked into the Boulder County Jail, and his bail was set at $10 million. He is set to appear in court on Monday.

Here’s what we know about what happened.

What was the rally for?

The rally was organized by Run for Their Lives, a national group that has held walks in support of the Israeli hostages who were taken after Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. More than 250 Israeli hostages were taken during the attack and, following months of releases and several deaths, at least 23 are still believed to be alive.

Run for Their Lives encourages participants to join its weekly walks to raise awareness for the hostages, and on its website, specifies that participants should not formally protest or block roads.

“This is a family-friendly event,” the group states on its website. “It is non-violent and does not focus on the traumatic events that occurred during the hostages’ captivity. Our events are meant to be quiet and peaceful.”

The group met around 1 p.m. local time on Sunday to walk up and down the length of the Pearl Street Mall, a popular pedestrian area that spans four blocks of downtown Boulder.

What we know about the attack as of Monday

Authorities were called to an incident near Pearl Street Mall just before 1:30 p.m. MT on Sunday, Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn said at a Sunday afternoon briefing. He said they received calls that a group had been "set on fire."

Multiple witnesses reported that a man “with a makeshift flamethrower” and an incendiary device was chanting “Free Palestine” and threw the incendiary device into the crowd, the FBI said.

Witnesses said they saw people writhing on the ground and other people running to get water to try and help the victims. UCHealth told CBS News' Colorado station that two of the victims were flown by helicopter to its burn unit; police stated four others were taken to Boulder Community Health.

What we know about the suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman

Senior law enforcement officials stressed during the Sunday press briefing that an investigation into what happened in Boulder on Sunday is still in its early stages. They said that Soliman is an Egyptian national who seemingly acted alone and has had no previous significant contact or interactions with law enforcement.

Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, claimed in a statement on X that Soliman was "an illegal alien."

Soliman entered the U.S. in August 2022 on a B2 visa — a tourism visa that expired in February 2023 — and then filed for asylum in September 2022, Tricia McLaughlin, the assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, told ABC News. Another senior official told ABC that Soliman was granted a work permit after his B2 visa expired, and that permit expired on March 28.

Redfearn said law enforcement has been reviewing Soliman’s social media profiles, but noted that “it’s way too early to speculate a motive.”

Boulder authorities said early Monday morning that Soliman is potentially facing two counts of first-degree murder, NewsNation reported.

Soliman could also be charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of causing serious injury to an at-risk adult or someone over 70 years old and one count of using explosives of incendiary devices, according to NBC News.