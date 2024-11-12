FC Cincinnati's Marco Angulo dies from injuries sustained in October car crash

Marco Angulo, a midfielder for FC Cincinnati, died from injuries suffered in a car crash that took place on Oct. 7 in Ecuador.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Marco—a husband and father, a brother and son, a friend and teammate," read a statement from FC Cincinnati. "He was a joyful, kind young man who lit up every room he entered. Our entire club grieves this tragedy, and we are thinking of and praying for his family. He was a cherished member of the FC Cincinnati family, and he will be missed."

Roberto Cabezas, a youth teammate of Angulo's who was playing for Ecuador's Club Deportivo Independiente Juniors, was also killed.

The 22-year-old Angulo was a passenger in the car that crashed into a metal barrier on the Rumiñahui highway southeast of Quito. Angulo, who joined FC Cincinnati in Dec. 2022 and was on loan to Ecuadorian side L.D.U. Quito this season, suffered a lung contusion and serious head injuries. He had been in an artificial coma until he succumbed to the injuries on Monday evening.

"Marco was a talented young midfielder for FC Cincinnati last season, helping the club capture the Supporters' Shield before continuing his development on loan with LDU Quito in his native Ecuador," read an MLS statement. "During this difficult time, we extend our condolences to Marco's wife and son, as well as his entire family, friends, teammates and the soccer community. He will be greatly missed."

Angulo also represented Ecuador at the youth and senior level with the country's Football Association saying in a statement that he “defended the colors of our country at every opportunity he had with his talent and dedication. Marco was not only an outstanding player, but a great teammate. He leaves a deep pain in our hearts.”