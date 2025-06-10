Fire breaks out in parking structure of Nashville library and explosions are heard

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — (AP) — A fire broke out in the parking structure of Nashville's main public library early Tuesday and explosions were heard.

Eli Gilmore, a Nashville musician who lives in the apartment building next door, said he heard loud explosions begin around 1:15 a.m. local time.

“We were sitting around and I just looked over and saw the black smoke coming out of the garage, and then we just started hearing cars exploding, one after another. We saw a floor crack and fall in. It’s been shooting sparks across the street.”

On a FaceTime call with The Associated Press, he showed video of the building with smoke pouring out of it and emergency vehicles surrounding it. He said at least 50 firefighters were visible on the scene.

The city's fire department could not immediately be reached.

___

AP writer Ted Anthony in Pittsburgh contributed to this report.

