Formula 1 approves addition of General Motors team starting in 2026

Formula 1 will have an 11th team in 2026 after all.

The series announced Monday that General Motors’ bid to add a team to the grid in two seasons had been approved. The FIA had previously approved the GM-backed effort, but F1 and its teams had not signed off.

"General Motors and Cadillac's commitment to this project is an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport," F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement. "We look forward to seeing the progress and growth of this application, certain of the full collaboration and support of all the parties involved."

The announcement comes after Michael Andretti stepped back from the Andretti Global effort to join F1. With Andretti’s role now minimized and TWG Global CEO Dan Towriss leading the push, negotiations broke through recently as it became clear over the course of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend that an 11th team would be joining the grid.

According to F1, the GM/Cadillac team will join in 2026 while the team will use GM engines “at a later time.” That means the team will need to use engines from an existing engine supplier during its infancy.