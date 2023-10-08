Formula 1's Max Verstappen is having the most dominant racing season ever

Max Verstappen is on track to have the best season in modern auto racing history.

Verstappen's win on Sunday in the Qatar Grand Prix capped a weekend where he clinched his third consecutive world championship and joined an exclusive club of F1 greats with at least three titles.

After beating Lewis Hamilton in a back-and-forth battle over the course of the 2021 season, Verstappen and Red Bull Racing have been far and away the best over the past two seasons in F1. And for as good as Verstappen was a season ago, he’s been even better in 2023.

Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix victory was his 14th win of the season through 17 races. One more win will tie the record for most wins in a season … a record Verstappen set a season ago.

Verstappen also needs two wins over the final five races to break a record that once seemed untouchable in Formula 1. Michael Schumacher won 13 of 18 races in 2004 for a 72% win percentage. If Verstappen finishes the season with 16 or more wins, he’ll beat Schumacher’s mark and set a record that could stand for decades.

For a great perspective on just how good Verstappen has been this season, here’s how his 2023 stacks up to the most dominant F1 seasons of the 2000s.

Michael Schumacher, 2002

11 wins in 17 races

17 podiums

7 pole positions

561 laps led

1.4 average finish

While Schumacher would set the F1 record for win percentage two years later, his 2002 season is arguably better. His lowest finish all year was a third in the second race of the season. He finished second five times and won every other race. Schumacher never qualified lower than third in 2002 and completed every lap of every Grand Prix.

Michael Schumacher, 2004

13 wins in 18 races

15 podiums

8 poles

682 laps led

2.6 average finish

Schumacher won the first five races of the season before crashing out at Monaco and finishing 11th. He rebounded with seven consecutive wins before winning just one of the final five races of the season. That relatively sluggish end to the regular season didn’t matter as Schumacher had clinched the title with four races to go.

Sebastian Vettel, 2011

11 wins in 19 races

17 podiums

15 poles

739 laps led

2.7 average finish

After winning his first F1 title in 2010, Vettel was even better in 2011 as he finished lower than third just twice all season. He was set to finish no lower than fourth all season before a tire puncture early in the penultimate race of the season at Abu Dhabi resulted in a last-place finish. In addition to his race dominance, Vettel set the modern standard for qualifying performance over a single season with three second-place starts and one third-place start in addition to his 15 poles.

Sebastian Vettel, 2013

13 wins in 19 races

16 podiums

9 poles

684 laps led

2.6 average finish

Vettel won his fourth consecutive title with an incredible second half that stood as an F1 record for nearly 10 years. After four wins over the first 10 races of the season, Vettel won the final nine races and finished every race on the lead lap save for a gearbox failure at the British Grand Prix. Verstappen broke Vettel’s record of nine straight wins with his 10th consecutive win of 2023 at the Italian Grand Prix in September.

Lewis Hamilton, 2014

11 wins in 19 races

16 podiums

7 poles

495 laps led

4.1 average finish

Hamilton’s second year at Mercedes was remarkable. After winning just one race in 2013, he won four of the first five races and then six of the last seven. A midseason slump depressed his total of laps led, but Hamilton’s second career title was a sign of major things to come from Mercedes over the second half of the 2010s.

Lewis Hamilton, 2020

11 wins in 16 races

14 podiums

10 poles

613 laps led

1.9 average finish

Hamilton’s seventh title came in his most dominant season. Hamilton completed every lap of every race he was in — he missed the Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19 — and led 613 of 950 laps. He clinched the title with a remarkable drive from sixth at the Turkish Grand Prix and never went consecutive races without a victory throughout the entirety of the season.

Max Verstappen, 2022

15 wins in 22 races

17 podiums

7 poles

615 laps led

3.5 average finish

Verstappen set the modern F1 record for wins in a season after a slow start. Verstappen had mechanical failures in two of the first three races before winning five of the next six and becoming even more dominant as the season went on. Verstappen won nine of the final 11 races of the season and had the championship wrapped up with four races to go.

Max Verstappen 2023*

14 wins in 17 races

16 podiums

10 poles

758 laps led

1.4 average finish

Verstappen ended the 2022 season with a win and won 12 of the first 14 races of the season. Sergio Perez won those other two as Red Bull set an F1 record with 15 consecutive wins. That run included 10 consecutive wins for Verstappen — also a Formula 1 record — and it seems entirely plausible that Verstappen could win the remaining five races of the season.

*season still ongoing