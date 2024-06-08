French Open final: Iga Świątek beats Jasmine Paolini for her third consecutive title at Roland Garros

Iga Świątek won the 2024 French Open women's singles final on Saturday by defeating Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1.

The 23-year-old Świątek won her 21st consecutive match at Roland Garros and her third French Open singles title in a row. She finished off the match by winning 11 out of the final 12 games.

Paolini, 28, had no answers for Świątek, who now has five Grand Slam victories in her career. The Italian had 15 unforced errors and could not figure out a way to get back in the match after her early 2-1 lead in the first set quickly disappeared.

Świątek, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, now the three-time defending French Open singles champion, dropped just one set throughout the tournament and is the third woman in the Open Era (Monica Seles 1990-92, Justine Henin 2005-07) to win the French Open three straight years.

She also joins Henin (4), Steffi Graf (6) and Chris Evert (7) as the only women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times. And at just 23 years old, she's be the youngest to have reached that mark.