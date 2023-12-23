George Pickens, questioned all week for his effort, has huge game for Steelers

There's probably some nuance needed before proclaiming that all should be forgiven with George Pickens.

It's not like Pickens' ability was questioned. His effort was questioned for not blocking on what should have been a touchdown by Jaylen Warren. His professionalism didn't stand out with how he reacted to the criticism. Earlier this year he raised some questions when he pouted after teammate Diontae Johnson made a game-winning touchdown. But not his ability. Everyone knew he could play.

And Pickens did play an amazing game on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He caught an 86-yard touchdown to open the scoring. That was the longest play from scrimmage in the NFL this season.

He had an unbelievable catch near the sideline late in the first half, somehow getting both feet in bounds. It was an impressive long catch.

And in the second half, when the Bengals cut the Steelers' lead to 24-8, Pickens beat his man down the sideline and had a 66-yard score.

After the second touchdown, NBC's cameras found Pickens, who mimed that either he was blocking out the noise, or that the noise should be quieted.

If Pickens plays like that every week, many of the other things he has been criticized for will be overshadowed. But the criticism has rarely been about his play. It's the other things like blocking and effort and acknowledging your teammate after a huge play in a win.

But for a week, Pickens is right: The noise will stop. That's what happens when you have a Randy Moss-like game. Perhaps Saturday was a positive step for Pickens overall. He's in just his second season. He has time to learn.

The main takeaway from Saturday should be that Pickens is still one of the most talented receivers in the game. Nobody really questioned that.