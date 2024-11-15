Georgia RB Trevor Etienne is out for Saturday's SEC clash with Tennessee

No. 12 Georgia will be without one of its top offensive weapons for Saturday's showdown with No. 7 Tennessee. Running back Trevor Etienne was listed as out with a rib injury on the SEC's injury report after being listed as questionable throughout the week.

Etienne, who transferred to Georgia after two seasons at Florida, is the Bulldogs' leading rusher with 477 yards and seven touchdowns, with an additional 140 yards on 23 catches. He suffered the injury to his ribs in Week 10's 34-20 win over the Gators. Etienne attempted to play in last week's 28–10 loss to Ole Miss, but only participated in six plays.

Georgia's running back depth was already thin and Etienne's injury only makes the situation more dire. Freshman Nate Frazier is the team's second-leading rusher with 333 yards and three touchdowns on 75 carries. However, fellow freshmen Dwight Phillips Jr. and Chauncey Bowens have seven touches between them this season.

Branson Robinson has missed three games with a knee injury, junior Cash Jones is listed as questionable on this week's injury report and Roderick Robinson II has not played this season due to turf toe.

Etienne finds the end zone for his second TD.



📺 ABC#GoDawgs | @Trevor_Etienne pic.twitter.com/KTwhNQYmAo — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 20, 2024

As a result, Georgia is second to last among SEC teams in rushing with 1,117 yards and rush yards per game (124.1), and 10th in the conference with 3.35 yards per carry. The lack of a consistent rushing attack has affected the performance of quarterback Carson Beck, who has thrown 12 interceptions this season — twice as many as he threw last year.

At 5–2 in the SEC (7–2 overall), a loss would likely knock Georgia out of the College Football Playoff picture. Tennessee could arguably afford a defeat at 5-1 (8–1 overall).

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava is listed as questionable after being in concussion protocol during the week.