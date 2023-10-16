Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo surgery for high ankle sprain

Brock Bowers, Georgia's All-American tight end, will undergo surgery after suffering a high ankle sprain during Saturday's win over Vanderbilt.

The school announced Bowers' injury on Monday and said "a full recovery is anticipated."

"Brock Bowers sustained a high ankle sprain during the Vanderbilt game in Nashville over the weekend. Surgery will be performed today (Oct. 16) to stabilize the ankle and a full recovery is anticipated," Georgia's statement said.

Per UGASports.com, Bowers will have the "tightrope" surgery on the ankle. The school did not offer a timetable on Bowers' return to action, but multiple outlets reported that he is expected to miss four-to-six weeks.

Bowers, one of the best players in college football, was injured on a second-quarter run vs. the Commodores. As Bowers fought for extra yardage near the sideline, his left foot appeared to twist awkwardly as he was tackled by a Vanderbilt defender.

Bowers tried to limp off the field, but eventually went down to a knee and was visibly frustrated as he was attended to by the Georgia training staff. The trainers examined Bowers’ lower left leg before he limped off the field and into the trainers’ tent. He later went into the locker room and did not return. After the game, he was spotted wearing a boot on his left foot.

Going into halftime, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Bowers had “a little bit of a sprain on the bottom part of his foot.” After further testing, it appears the injury is a bit more serious than initially thought.

Before the injury, Bowers caught four passes for 22 yards to give him 41 receptions for 567 yards and four touchdowns on the season. Bowers had three consecutive 100-yard performances before Saturday, including going for eight catches, 157 yards and the game-winning 40-yard touchdown in the 27-20 win over Auburn.

The Bulldogs have won consecutive national championships and Bowers has had a major role. He caught 56 passes for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns as a freshman and then had 63 receptions for 942 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore.

This year, Bowers has been the top target for Carson Beck, Georgia’s first-year starting quarterback. In Bowers’ absence, Oscar Delp should see an increased role. Delp, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound sophomore, has 13 catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns this season.

With the 37-20 win over Vanderbilt, Georgia improved to 7-0 on the season.

The Bulldogs have a bye this week before the stretch run of the season. Georgia will return to action vs. Florida on Oct. 28 before games against No. 20 Missouri, No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 17 Tennessee. The regular season then concludes with a game at Georgia Tech.