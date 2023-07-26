Giants, LT Andrew Thomas agree on 5-year extension reportedly worth $67M guaranteed

The New York Giants secured their franchise left tackle Wednesday after the team announced a new deal with Andrew Thomas.

Although terms were not disclosed by the Giants, it's reportedly a a five-year, $117.5 million extension with Andrew Thomas, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal also reportedly includes $67 million fully guaranteed, which is a record for offensive linemen.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas and the Giants reached agreement on a 5-year, $117.5 million extension that includes an offensive-line record $67M fully guaranteed at signing, tying him to New York through the 2029 season.@JohnThornton of @RocNationSports confirmed the deal to ESPN. pic.twitter.com/FTHq1VFlfL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2023

The Giants drafted Thomas with the No. 4 pick in 2020 out of Georgia where immediately became a starter on the offensive line. Despite an up-and-down rookie season, Thomas developed into one of the best offensive linemen in the league and finished the 2023 season with the highest wins above replacement (WAR) by Pro Football Focus for an offensive tackle.

With his new deal, Thomas, who turned 24 in January, now sits second among offensive tackles with an average annual salary of $23.5 million. That's just behind the Houston Texans' Laremy Tunsil and just ahead of the San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams, according to Over the Cap.

Thomas' deal marks the third huge extension the Giants signed this offseason. In March, New York signed quarterback Daniel Jones to four-year, $160 million deal. Two months later, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence inked a four-year, $90 extension. Running back Saquon Barkley, meanwhile, only signed a one-year deal with the Giants after originally receiving the franchise tag this offseason.

With Thomas in the fold, the Giants have three of their core offensive players in the fold for at least the next season. Barkley's future remains up for debate, though his deal suggests he'd like to stay in New York long-term.