Giants WR Malik Nabers limited in practice with knee injury

Malik Nabers popped up on the New York Giants' Thursday injury report, three days before the team faces the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

The wide receiver was listed as limited in practice with a knee injury.

Nabers made his NFL debut last week during the Giants' 28-6 loss to the Vikings. Nabers caught five balls on seven targets for 66 yards.

"It went great," he said following Thursday's practice. "You know, got to move around a lot."

With Nabers' Week 2 status up in the air, the Giants did get some good news on the wide receiver front as Darius Slayton did take part in Thursday's practice in a non-contact jersey. Slayton has been in concussion protocol and was also listed as a limited participant.