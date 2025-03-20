Golfer punts putter, withdraws from tournament with injury

Sometimes you just gotta let a golf club know who's boss. Thursday at the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook in Florida, Patton Kizzire decided he'd had enough of his balky putter and gave it the boot. Literally.

Elite flip-the-field kick. Casuals don't get how tough this is to pull off. Amateurs would punt the putter into their own teeth. pic.twitter.com/mAi4pZwVYe — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) March 20, 2025

Putters aren't generally meant to be punted, and the kick left a nice dent in the club. So Kizzire had to finish out the hole with a deftly employed wedge:

Alas, it wasn't Kizzire's day. After going three-over on the first eight holes, he decided he'd had enough for this particular tournament and withdrew, citing a back injury.

Granted, outward displays of rage are generally frowned upon out on the links. But credit to Kizzire for putting a fun twist on the usual on-course tantrum. And no, we're not condemning him. Anyone who's ever played golf has wanted to hurl a club in frustration. The most relatable golf photo in history isn't Jack making a putt at the Masters or Tiger embracing his father; it's Tommy Bolt getting ready to hurl a club into oblivion:

It probably goes without saying, but seriously, don't try kicking a club at your own course. That's an awfully small target, and you're liable to shred a hamstring or kick the putter right into your own face. People like Kizzire are highly paid professionals. Let them do what they do.

The Valspar continues all weekend — without Kizzire — and four players, including Stephan Jaeger and Keith Mitchell, currently share the clubhouse lead at -4.