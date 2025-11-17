Granddaughter of 'Charlotte's Web' author upset with use of its title in immigration crackdown

The Trump administration is calling its new immigration sweep in North Carolina's largest city "Operation Charlotte's Web."

But the granddaughter of E.B. White, the author of the classic 1952 children's tale "Charlotte's Web," said the wave of immigration arrests goes against what her grandfather and his beloved book stood for.

“He believed in the rule of law and due process,” Martha White said in a statement. "He certainly didn’t believe in masked men, in unmarked cars, raiding people’s homes and workplaces without IDs or summons.”

White, whose grandfather died in 1985, works as his literary executor. She pointed out that in “Charlotte’s Web,” the spider who is the main character devoted her life on the farm to securing the freedom of a pig named Wilbur.

The Trump administration and Republican leaders have seized on a number of catchy phrases while carrying out mass deportation efforts — naming their holding facilities Alligator Alcatraz in Florida, Speedway Slammer in Indiana and Cornhusker Clink in Nebraska.

Gregory Bovino, a Border Patrol official now on the ground in Charlotte, was the face of the "Operation At Large" in Los Angeles and "Operation Midway Blitz" in Chicago, two enforcement surges earlier this year. As the Charlotte operation got underway, Bovino quoted from "Charlotte's Web" in a social media post: "We take to the breeze, we go as we please."

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.