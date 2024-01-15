Grayson Murray wins Sony Open in a playoff Hawaii as Rory McIlroy slips in Dubai on DP World Tour

Grayson Murray got the job done.

Murray survived a three-team playoff to win the Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday afternoon, marking his first win on Tour in nearly six years. Murray sank a 39-footer on the first playoff hole at Waialae Country Club to beat out Ben An and Keegan Bradley.

39 FEET FOR THE WIN!



Grayson Murray is victorious @SonyOpenHawaii in dramatic fashion! pic.twitter.com/C86sTS4O7a — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 15, 2024

The win caps what's been a great stretch of golf for Murray, who was struggling just a few years ago. Murray withdrew from the Bermuda Championship in 2022 after a scooter accident on the island, and fell to as low as No. 803 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

He also reportedly got into a heated exchange with Rory McIlroy last year after PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced a surprise deal to partner with LIV Golf, where McIlroy told Murray to “just play better.”

Murray now has two wins in his last 13 worldwide starts since this exchange. pic.twitter.com/hxt8T264Ai — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) January 15, 2024

Since then, he’s done just that. He’s now won twice worldwide in his last 13 starts since that exchange, including his win at the Simmons Bank Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.

"Hard work pays off. It's not easy," Murray said, via the Action Network's Jason Sobel . "I wanted to give up a lot of times — give up on myself, give up on the game of golf, give up on life at times. Just persevere. When you get tired of fighting, let someone else fight for you. And that's what happened."

Murray started the final round on Oahu tied with Bradley for the lead at 14-under, thanks to his third-round 64. He then rolled through the final round without much of an issue, opening the day with eight straight pars. He then rattled off two straight birdies, and then birdied the 18th to force a three-way playoff with An and Bradley.

He gets it done 👏



Grayson Murray joins the 3-way tie at the top @SonyOpenHawaii. pic.twitter.com/T2gmm5uDe6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 15, 2024

Carl Yuan and Russell Henley finished tied for fourth at 16-under after they both went 7-under on the day. J.T. Poston then finished alone in six after his 9-under 61 on Sunday, which jumped him up 33 spots on the leaderboard.

Murray, who entered the week at No. 132 in the world rankings, will jump to No. 46 on Monday. It marks his first time inside the top-100 since 2017.

Tommy Fleetwood edges out Rory McIlroy in Dubai

Elsewhere in the golf world on Sunday, it seemed as if McIlroy was going to pull off his first win of 2024.

McIlroy held a one shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood when the two stepped on to the 72nd tee box at the Dubai Invitational on Sunday afternoon. McIlroy made five birdies on his back nine, and pushed ahead in the DP World Tour event.

Yet McIlroy’s tee shot landed in the water up the left side of the fairway on the 18th hole, which led him to make bogey. Fleetwood instead played it perfectly, and sank a 16-foot birdie putt to card his 67 on the day and take a one-shot win.

Fleetwood has now won seven times on the DP World Tour, most recently at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in 2022. Fleetwood has yet to win on the PGA Tour. He had nine top-10 finishes there last season, including a T5 finish at the U.S. Open, and he fell in a playoff at the RBC Canadian Open.

McIlroy won twice on the PGA Tour last year, but failed to win a major championship once again. He finished inside the top-10 in his final 10 events of the season, and is currently ranked No. 2 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

"I'm really happy for Tommy," McIlroy said after the round. "He's played some incredible golf over the last year without actually getting a win. So for him to get the win here, it's great for him and it will do his confidence a world of good, and hopefully he kicks on from it.