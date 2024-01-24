Grizzlies reportedly granted $12.4 million disabled player exception for G Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies only enjoyed Ja Morant's presence on the floor a little more than two weeks and nine games.

Morant, in the first year of his five-year, $197 million maximum contract, helped the Grizzlies wins six of the nine contests that he played in before suffering a season-ending, right shoulder injury during practice on Jan. 6.

This is resulted in the NBA granting Memphis a $12.4 million disabled player exception on Wednesday morning, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. If the Grizzlies decided to use the exception, they have until March 11. The money can be used on any player in the final year of his deal for either a trade, claim or to sign a free agent to a one-year deal.

Morant sustained a subluxation of his shoulder at the start of the month. Memphis announced the results of his MRI on Jan. 8, and then two days later on Jan. 10, the 24 year old underwent surgery on the injury. He is expected to return and be completely recovered for the beginning of next season.

After serving a 25-game suspension to begin this season, Morant rejoined the team on Dec. 19. The NBA punished Morant for conduct detrimental to the league after brandishing a firearm on Instagram Live.

In the nine games that Morant played, he averaged 25.1 points and 8.1 assists. Memphis has gone 3-4 since his shoulder injury, is 16-27 and owns the third-worst record in the Western Conference.