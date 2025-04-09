Grizzlies star Ja Morant debuts new grenade celebration after being fined by NBA for gun taunt

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant seems determined to test the patience of the NBA's league office. Days after being fined $75,000 for repeatedly using a finger-gun taunt, Morant debuted a new celebration Tuesday that could once again draw the attention of the NBA.

During the team's 124-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets, Morant mimicked throwing a grenade into the crowd after hitting a three. The sequence was captured in a now-deleted video on Twitter. After hitting the shot, Morant mimed pulling out the grenade's pin, threw the grenade into the crowd and covered his ears during the mock explosion.

Morant led all players in scoring during the win, dropping 28 points against the Hornets.

The celebration comes less than a week after the NBA fined Morant for taunting opponents with a finger-gun gesture. Morant showed off that celebration during a Tuesday game against the Golden State Warriors. He received a technical foul for his antics. The NBA warned Morant on Wednesday against using the finger-gun taunt, but he ignored the league, breaking out the gesture twice during the team's next game. The league then hit Morant with a $75,000 fine.

Morant's finger-gun celebration drew the ire of the league due to Morant's previous run-ins with the league over gun-related issues. Morant was suspended twice in 2023 for flashing guns in two separate videos.

In its statement Friday, the NBA said Morant was fined because the gun gesture "could be interpreted in a negative light." It's unclear whether Morant will face punishment for the grenade celebration, though it could fall into the same category if the league wants to send another message to the Grizzlies' star.