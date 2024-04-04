Hailey Van Lith reportedly enters transfer portal after one season with LSU

LSU's loss to Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Elite Eight on Monday was likely Hailey Van Lith's final game with the Tigers.

Van Lith has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Thursday. The 22-year-old, who has played four years of college basketball, has an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After serving as the centerpiece of Lousiville women's basketball for three years, Van Lith entered the transfer portal last offseason. She considered Stanford and South Carolina before committing to the Tigers, the reigning champions at the time.

This story will be updated.