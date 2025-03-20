Hawaii's Kilauea volcano resumes dazzling show with lava fountains hundreds of feet high

HONOLULU — (AP) — Lava from Hawaii's most active volcano created fountains that reached 700 feet (215 meters) Thursday during the latest episode of an ongoing eruption.

Kilauea began continuously releasing lava from its summit caldera inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Wednesday morning after a weeklong pause, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The molten rock was contained within the park and wasn't threatening residential areas.

Large fountains reached heights up to 500 feet (150 meters) to 700 feet (215 meters) on Thursday morning, the USGS' Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

The volcano began its current eruption on Dec. 23. It has stopped and resumed more than a dozen times since. The shortest episode lasted 13 hours, while the longest lasted eight days.

Each time, the volcano has sent lava shooting high into the sky from caldera vents, creating a dramatic sight for park visitors.

The eruption is the sixth recorded at Kilauea’s summit since 2020.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park encompasses the summits of two of the world's most active volcanoes: Kilauea and Mauna Loa. Kilauea also erupted in June and September 2024.

The park, on Hawaii's Big Island, is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) south of Honolulu.

