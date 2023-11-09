Heat's Tyler Herro exits game with ankle sprain

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro exited Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a right ankle sprain. The team later announced he wouldn't return.

The injury occurred late in the first quarter, when Herro drove into the paint and had his right foot land on the foot of Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr.

Herro immediately fell to the court and was in clear pain. After writhing around for a few seconds, he got up and hopped on one foot to the Heat's locker room.

Tyler Herro lands on Jaren Jackson Jr.'s foot and hops back to the locker room with an apparent right ankle injury... pic.twitter.com/VftjDTGzwN — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) November 9, 2023

The injury interrupts what had been a strong start for Herro, who was a popular target of trade speculation last offseason but remained in Miami for a fifth season. Still only 23 years old, the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year entered Wednesday averaging 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 41.0% from 3-point range in 37.7 minutes per game.

All of those numbers are on pace for a career high.

This article will be updated with more information after the game.