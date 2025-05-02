Hello Game 7! + Pop steps down, LeBron's leverage & clutch Brunson | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

On today's episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, KOC and Tom discuss the 2 best words in sports: Game Seven. Who will walk away the winner in the grueling Denver Nuggets-Los Angeles Clippers series, and will Nikola Jokic fix his late-game struggles? Will we get a Game 7 in Golden State-Houston, too? Jalen Brunson says "goodbye" to the Detroit Pistons as the New York Knicks advance to take on the Boston Celtics. Plus mid-pod Kevin and Tom react to the stunning news that Gregg Popovich would be stepping down from his HC role with the San Antonio Spurs. And lastly, might LeBron James consider returning home (again!) to Cleveland for a final season, poetically season #23? It's all on this news-packed Friday edition of the KOC Show!

(1:09) Knicks defeat Pistons in Game 6

(16:21) Clippers force Game 7 vs. Nuggets

(25:22) Rockets vs. Warriors Game 6 preview

(30:09) Could Giannis go to Spurs or Rockets?

(40:34) Pacers vs. Cavs semifinals preview

(45:37) Gregg Popovich steps down as Spurs HC

(49:36) Suns hire Brian Gregory as GM

(54:50) Lakers not in ‘championship shape’

(57:38) Could LeBron leave LA for Cleveland?

