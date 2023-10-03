Here's why your cellphone will get an emergency alert this Wednesday

Be forewarned: On Wednesday, electronic devices nationwide, including cellphones, TVs and radios, will blare out the jolting warning sounds of an emergency alert accompanied by a message.

But don’t be alarmed, it’s only a test. We repeat: It’s only a test.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), along with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), is running the test to make sure the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) for cellphones and the Emergency Alert System (EAS) for radio and television are in proper working order in preparation for an actual emergency, like a natural disaster, terrorism or other threats to public safety, especially nationwide.

The upcoming test has also sparked conspiracy theories online, which have been debunked as false, according to the Associated Press.

Here’s what you can expect and what to know about the test.

When the test alert is expected to happen

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET, the alert will happen simultaneously in each time zone nationwide. Here’s when you can expect to be alerted depending on your time zone:

2:20 p.m. EDT

1:20 p.m. CDT

12:20 p.m. MDT

11:20 a.m. PDT

10:20 a.m. ADT

8:20 a.m. HST

What the national test will look like

According to FEMA, the national test will display the following message on mobile phones: "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

Mobile phones set to Spanish will display: “ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción.”

The test will also include tones and vibrations to get your attention.

On TV and radio, the announcement will say: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

How to receive Wireless Emergency Alerts messages

There is no charge to receive these national alert tests. In order to receive them, your wireless phone has to be WEA-compatible, switched on and within range of an active cell tower, and your wireless provider has to participate in WEA.

If you turn off the vibration or sound on your mobile phone, you might not feel the vibration or hear the alert signal.

FEMA says that if you don't receive an alert, it may be because your phone is in "WiFi-only" or on "airplane mode," is connected to a virtual private network (VPN) or has opted out of receiving alerts under the notification settings menu.

If you're on a phone call when the alert is sent to your mobile phone, the message and tone will be delayed until you hang up, FEMA notes.

How long the test is expected to last

All major U.S. wireless providers participate in Wireless Emergency Alerts and will transmit the national test in a 30-minute window, but your mobile phone should receive it only once.

If your TV or radio is turned on and tuned to a broadcast station, satellite radio, TV service, cable or wireless TV, you should receive the test from the EAS.

Why is the national emergency test happening?

Since 2015, FEMA has been required by law to conduct tests of the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System at least once every three years. The last national test was conducted in 2021.

If other emergencies like extreme weather prevent the national test from going forward on Oct. 4, the test is planned to take place on the backup date of Wednesday, Oct. 11.