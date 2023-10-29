How to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers game this afternoon on CBS

It's Week 8 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including this afternoon's Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers game. The Bengals vs. 49ers game will air on CBS today at 4:25 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Cincinnati vs. San Francisco showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 29

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Game: Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

What channel is the Bengals at 49ers game on?

Sunday afternoon's Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers game will air on CBS. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on CBS. If you don't have access to live TV or CBS, here's what we recommend to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: