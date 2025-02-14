How to watch Hallmark's Loveuary lineup: What films are premiering, full calendar and more

Hallmark knows what its fans want: comforting romance no matter what the season. That's why their Countdown to Christmas movie series actually starts in October, and why they create themed movie months, like last summer's Passport to Love series which featured international romances shot on location all over the world, and Loveuary, their February slate of movies that are perfectly suited for Valentine's Day. This month's Loveuary lineup features several of Hallmark's most reliable leading ladies like Lacey Chabert, Janel Parrish, and Rachael Leigh Cook doing what they do best: finding love in a quaint city that has twinkle lights all over its charming, walkable downtown.

Keep reading to check out the full Loveuary movie schedule, find out where to watch Hallmark movies without cable and more.

How to watch Hallmark's Loveuary movies this February

If you're already a cable subscriber and are looking for more ways to watch the Hallmark Channel, you should be able to login with your cable credentials on WatchHallmarkTV.com and tune into a free livestream of the new Loveuary movies as they premiere. Don't have cable? Here's what we recommend subscribing to if you want the Hallmark Channel:

Where to stream Hallmark's Loveuary movies:

Hallmark Channel's 2025 Loveuary schedule

Premiere times are 8pm ET/PT on the Hallmark Channel unless otherwise noted below.

An Unexpected Valentine (out now)

An Unexpected Valentine stars Lacey Chabert and Robert Buckley as Hannah and Finn, two strangers who meet and end up on a Valentine's Day adventure in New York City to return an engagement ring to its rightful owners.

The Wish Swap (out now)

In The Wish Swap, Emily Tennant and Jake Foy are birthday twins Casey and Henry – two strangers celebrating their birthdays at the same restaurant, on the same night. When they blow out their candles at the same moment, their wishes are swapped, so everything Casey wished for starts coming true for Henry and vice versa. Once they realize what's happening, they work together to try and fulfill each others wishes, and, obviously, they fall in love.

Return to Office (Feb. 15)

Janel Parrish and Scott Michael Foster star in Return to Office as colleagues who have never met face to face, but whose hybrid work schedule finds them sharing a workspace. Flirtatious messages left for each other on Post-it Notes eventually give way to a real office romance.

Sisterhood, Inc. (Feb. 22)

Sisterhood, Inc. stars She's All That actress Rachael Leigh Cook as a corporate executive named Megan who decides to try an experiment to help her chaotic sister (Daniella Monet) get her life together. Megan forms a "board of directors" to help her sister with her decision making, but eventually – you guessed it – she meets a professor who helps soften her non-nonsense demeanor and finds his way into her heart.