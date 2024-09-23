How to watch the 'The Voice' Season 26 premiere tonight: Start time, new judges and more

The Voice returns for Season 26 on Monday, Sept, 23 with two brand new coaches and, of course, new contestants vying for the top prize on the singing competition series. Judges Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire are both returning as coaches on the show, and they're joined by new additions Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg (who you may know from his work as an Olympics commentator). Carson Daly, who has hosted the show since the first season, is also returning. During the first round of competition on The Voice, singers compete in what's known as the Blind Audition – as they sing, the judges' backs are turned. The first judge to push a button and claim that artist then swivels around in their signature red chair to face the contestant who they will then mentor throughout the season, in hopes that they develop their craft and ultimately earn a record deal.

The Voice's new season will have a two-hour premiere on Monday, Sept. 23 starting at 8 p.m. (The show will have its Tuesday premiere the following week, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. From then on, two episodes will air weekly, on Mondays and Tuesdays, until the finale.) Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Voice Season 26.

When is The Voice Season 26 premiere?

Season 26 of The Voice airs at 8 p.m. ET tonight. There will only be one two-hour episode of The Voice this week; the Tuesday premiere of The Voice will be on Oct. 1 at 8 p.m.

What channel is The Voice on?

The Voice airs live on NBC and will stream the following day on Peacock. Don't have access to NBC right now? Here's what we recommend signing up for to watch or stream The Voice premiere.

How to watch The Voice without cable:

There are several ways you can watch NBC live without cable, including DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

The Voice Season 26 coaches

Gwen Stefani returns to The Voice for her eighth season as a judge (her tenth overall with the show, she has also served as a part-time advisor for two seasons). Reba McEntire is returning for her third season as a coach; she, too, has also worked on the show as an advisor in the past. Hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg and jazz singer Michael Bublé are joining the show as judges for the first time.

