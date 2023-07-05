How to watch UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez

It's almost time for UFC's big featherweight championship fight: Alex Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez. This Saturday, featherweight champions Alex Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez will face off for a title unification match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. UFC 290 also features co-headliners Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja, who will battle it out for the flyweight title. If you’re looking for ways to watch UFC 290: Alex Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez, know this: UFC 290 will air exclusively on PPV (and stream for a fee on ESPN+) this Saturday.

Don't want to miss out on the UFC action? Here's how to watch Saturday's PPV fight, including start times, Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez fight card details, how to stream the UFC 290 prelims, UFC predictions and more.

How to watch UFC without cable:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Prelims time: 8 p.m. ET

Main card time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: PPV

Streaming:ESPN+

Where to stream UFC 290 this weekend

How to watch UFC 290 without ESPN+ or paying for PPV in the US:

When is the next UFC fight?

UFC returns to Vegas this Saturday, July 8 for a pay-per-view featherweight championship fight.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, the UFC fight kicks off with the early prelims at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT), followed by more prelims at 8 p.m., and finally, the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

Who is headlining UFC this weekend?

This Saturday, Alex Volkanovski (-450) and Yair Rodriguez (+340) will face off for the featherweight championship. In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno (-205) and Alexandre Pantoja (+165) will duke it out over the flyweight championship.

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Featherweight championship: Alex Volkanovski (-450) vs. Yair Rodriguez (+340)• Flyweight championship: Brandon Moreno (-205) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (+165)• Middleweight: Robert Whittaker (-375) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (+295)• Lightweight: Jalin Turner (-250) vs. Dan Hooker (+200)• Middleweight: Bo Nickal (-1000) vs. Tresean Gore (+625)

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price• Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Jack Della Maddalena• Women's strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes• Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Early prelims - 5 p.m. ET (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

• Light heavyweight: Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio• Bantamweight: Terrence Mitchell vs. Cameron Saaiman• Flyweight: Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Aguilar• Lightweight: Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics