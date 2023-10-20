How to watch UFC 294: Volkanovski vs. Makhachev fight card details, start times and more

It's almost time for one of UFC's biggest fight cards of the year — UFC 294: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev. The long-time-coming lightweight title bout is being held at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC 294 will also feature a middleweight match up between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman, a light heavyweight fight between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker and more action padding the PPV slate.

If you're looking for ways to watch Volkanovski vs. Makhachev (2) know this: UFC 294 will air exclusively on PPV (streaming for an extra fee on ESPN+) this Saturday. Don't want to miss out on the UFC action? Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV UFC fight, including start times, Volkanovski vs. Makhachev fight card details, how to stream UFC 294 without paying for PPV, where to watch the prelims and more.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023

Prelims time: 10 a.m. ET

Main card time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

TV: PPV

Streaming:ESPN+

UFC returns for another epic showdown this Saturday, Oct. 21 for a pay-per-view lightweight championship fight.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, the Volkanovski vs. Makhachev UFC fight kicks off with the prelims at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the main card at 2 p.m. ET.

UFC 294: Volkanovski vs. Makhachev full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Main card (2 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)• Lightweight championship: Islam Makhachev (C) (-275) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (+225)• Middleweight: Khamzat Chimaev (-320) vs. Kamaru Usman (+250)• Light heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev (-360) vs. Johnny Walker (+280)• Middleweight: Warlley Alves (+450) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (-650)• Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov (-225) vs. Muin Gafurov (+185)

Prelims (10 a.m. ET, ESPN+)• Flyweight: Tim Elliott (+340) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (-450)• Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (+135) vs. Trevor Peek (-165)• Bantamweight: Javid Basharat (-600) vs. Victor Henry (+425)• Middleweight: Abu Azaitar (+185) vs. Sedriques Dumas (-225)• Lightweight: Mike Breeden (+225) vs. Anshul Jubli (-275)• Featherweight: Nathanial Wood (-350) vs. Muhammad Naimov (+275)• Women's strawweight: Viktoriia Dudakova (-550) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (+400)• Middleweight: Shara Magomedov (-250) vs. Bruno Silva (+200)

