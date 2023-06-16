How to watch UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

It's almost time for UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier (AKA UFC Vegas 75 or UFC on ESPN 46). UFC returns home to Vegas this weekend to see Marvin Vettori step into the Octagon opposite Jared Cannonier for the main event. But the middleweight pair aren't the only fight worth tuning in for. Fight Night 225 will also feature the lightweight battle between Arman Tsarukyan and the unranked Joaquim Silva. If you're looking for ways to watch UFC Vegas 75, know this: Vettori vs. Cannonier will air on ESPN and stream exclusively on ESPN+.

Don't want to miss out on the action this weekend? Here's how to watch UFC Fight Night this Saturday, June 17, including start times, Vettori vs. Cannonier fight card details, how to stream the UFC Fight Night prelims, UFC Vegas predictions and more.

How to watch UFC Fight Night without cable:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Prelims time: 7 p.m. ET

Main card time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

TV:ESPN

Streaming:ESPN+

Where to stream UFC Fight Night this weekend

Where to watch UFC Fight Night on TV this weekend

When is the next UFC Fight Night?

UFC returns to Las Vegas for another home event at UFC Apex this Saturday, June 17.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, Fight Night kicks off with the prelims at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT), followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

Who is headlining UFC Fight Night 225 this weekend?

This weekend's UFC Fight Night features a middleweight battle between Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier. The co-main event will be a lightweight fight between Arman Tsarukyan and Joaquim Silva.

UFC Vegas full card plus Fight Night odds (subject to change)

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

• Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva

• Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

• Featherweight: Pat Sabatini vs. Lucas Almeida

• Lightweight: Manuel Torres vs. Nikolas Motta

• Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Miles Johns

Prelims - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov

• Flyweight: Jimmy Flick vs. Alessandro Costa

• Bantamweight: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Cristian Quiñonez

• Flyweight: Carlos Hernandez vs. Denys Bondar

• Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Felipe Bunes

• Women's flyweight: Tereza Bledá vs. Gabriella Fernandes

• Bantamweight: Dan Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence

• Light heavyweight: Zac Pauga vs. Modestas Bukauskas