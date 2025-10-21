Immigration agents conducting sweep on NYC's famed Canal Street confronted by protesters

NEW YORK — An immigration enforcement sweep targeting vendors on New York City’s famed Canal Street turned chaotic on Tuesday, as droves of bystanders and protesters surrounded federal agents and attempted to block them from carrying out the operation.

The confrontation between the agents and hundreds of angry New Yorkers took place along a busy commercial thoroughfare that has long been a hub of the city’s not-so-underground market for knock-off designer handbags, watches, perfumes and sunglasses as well as phones and other electronics.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said the agents were carrying out an enforcement operation against sellers of “counterfeit goods" when “rioters who were shouting obscenities, became violent and obstructed law enforcement duties including blocking vehicles and assaulting law enforcement.”

At around 4 p.m., an Associated Press reporter observed dozens of federal agents as they made one of a number of arrests in the area, detaining a street vendor who appeared to be selling bedazzled smartphone cases.

A contingent of protesters then surrounded the masked officers, attempting to block their vehicle from driving off as they shouted “ICE out of New York” and other chants.

The agents, from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Border Patrol and other federal offices were seen pushing protesters to the ground and threatening them with pepper spray, before detaining several of them.

As more New Yorkers joined the fray, some of the federal agents retreated on foot, followed by jeering protesters and honking vehicles. Additional federal agents, armed in combat gear and carrying long guns, also arrived with a military tactical vehicle known as a BearCat and made additional arrests.

At least one person was arrested for assaulting an officer, the DHS spokesperson said. The spokesperson didn’t say how many vendors were detained in the operation.

In a statement, Mayor Eric Adams said the city had no involvement in the action and was still gathering details.

“Our administration has been clear that undocumented New Yorkers trying to pursue their American Dreams should not be the target of law enforcement, and resources should instead be focused on violent criminals,” he said.

The sweep came just two days after a conservative influencer shared video on X showing the bustling sidewalk bag vendors, urging the official ICE account to "check this corner out."

