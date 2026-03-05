Iowa governor believes in US war with Iran despite 'sacrifice' by state soldiers who died

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday lamented the loss of four soldiers from her state since December, including two who died last weekend in a retaliatory drone strike in Kuwait during the early stages of the war with Iran.

“I believe in the mission right now,” Reynolds, a Republican, said during a news conference, her voice breaking at times.

“I think it was the right thing to do,” she said, referring to U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran. “Just look at what Iran has done over the last several years. Hopefully we’re in and out. I believe that’s the goal of this administration.”

Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, were among six Army Reservists who died. All were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, which provides food, fuel, water and ammunition, transport equipment and supplies.

In December, two members of the Iowa National Guard, Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, of Des Moines, and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, of Marshalltown, were killed in Syria. The U.S. military blamed the Islamic State group.

“I can't imagine the sacrifice,” the governor said. “To think they're coming home and then maybe things have changed, delayed. We had some killed in action."

Reynolds said she spoke with Coady’s father and O’Brien’s wife.

“As you can imagine, they’re heartbroken and as Iowans, we grieve with them,” she said, adding that some injured soldiers have been safely transported to Germany.

ProCircular, a cybersecurity company where O'Brien worked, praised his “uplifting humor” and “calm guidance.”

“His quiet strength and expertise protected countless systems and left a lasting impact on everyone privileged to work with him,” CEO Aaron Warner said.

The military has identified other soldiers who were killed in Kuwait as: Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California.

Tina Marzan said her husband’s deployment was supposed to end in a couple of months, and the family had been planning to celebrate his April birthday when he returned.

