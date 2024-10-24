It List: 'Venom: Last Dance' sends off unlikely duo, Bruce Springsteen gets the band back together, Bethany Joy Lenz breaks free

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. In it, I recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

🎥 Venom takes its unlikely duo for one final ride

When: Venom: The Last Dance is in theaters Oct. 25

What to know: Tom Hardy stars in the final movie of the trilogy about a journalist who shares a body with an alien named Venom. More symbiotes are invading Earth, so the odd couple goes on the run. [Entertainment Weekly]

Why I'll be watching: Venom movies are always a little funnier and scarier than the typical Marvel fare — perfect for Hallo-weekend. [Variety]

🎥 Bruce Springsteen brings us backstage with Road Diary

When: Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band starts streaming on Hulu Oct. 25.

What to know: The documentary follows Springsteen as he gets the E Street Band back together after six years. He and his wife and bandmate, Patti Scialfa, battle health challenges while creating and performing a show that confronts their mortality. [Billboard/People]

Why I recommend it: It's like experiencing all the emotions of a concert. As director Thom Zimny told me, "You're laughing, you're crying, you're in the pure joy of rock 'n' roll." [The Hollywood Reporter]

What to read

📚 Bethany Joy Lenz's memoir tackles cults, real and fictional

When: Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult TV Show (While also in an Actual Cult!) is currently available.

What to know: While the world was watching Lenz on One Tree Hill, she was ensnared in a controlling religious cult. In her memoir, she explains how "Bible study went sideways." [Yahoo Entertainment/USA Today]

Why I'll be reading: Lenz has already revealed so much — how her castmates knew and confronted her and how her daughter inspired her to break free — but I'm eager to get the full story in her own words. [Today/Good Morning America]

What to listen to

🎧 Halsey impersonates the greats

When: Halsey's The Great Impersonator is out Oct. 25.

What to know: Halsey has dressed as countless iconic artists in the lead-up to the new album, from Dolly Parton to Britney Spears, to pay tribute to the songs they inspired. [Billboard/Rolling Stone]

Why I'll be listening: I've already heard the Kate Bush-influenced "I Never Loved You," and I can't wait to hear what she does with the other 17 tracks. It's also inspiring to see how she put out another buzzy record while battling chronic illness. [Rolling Stone/USA Today]

What to binge

▶️ What We Do in the Shadows sinks its teeth into its final season

When: The first three episodes of Season 6 are now streaming on Hulu.

What to know: The offbeat mockumentary series about vampire roommates is coming to an end — but first, they'll dabble in getting real jobs, conquering the human world and figuring out how a documentary crew got into their lair in the first place. [TheWrap]

Why I recommend it: I saw the stars and showrunner speak at Paleyfest, where the laughter of adoring fans cut through the sadness of the show's impending demise. Thankfully, like vampires, TV lives on forever. [IndieWire]

We'll be back next week with our latest picks.

