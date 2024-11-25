Ja Morant will reportedly make his return to Grizzlies lineup Monday night

Ja Morant is expected to make his return to the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Morant has missed the last eight Grizzlies games with a hip injury. He suffered the injury on a fall on Nov. 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers and was initially listed as week-to-week.

Ja Morant did not land well here, on his way to the locker room pic.twitter.com/KhaciHWjmH — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) November 7, 2024

Per the Grizzlies, Morant sustained a posterior hip subluxation without dislocation.