Jaylon Johnson, Bears reportedly agree to 4-year, $76 million deal

The Chicago Bears and Jaylon Johnson have reportedly worked out a four-year, $76 million deal, two days after the team placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on the 24-year-old cornerback.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, $54 million is guaranteed and the Bears will pay out $60 million over the first three years.

The Bears gave Johnson a non-exclusive franchise tag before Tuesday's deadline, meaning he was eligible to sign with a new team when the free agent market opens next week, but the Bears would be able to match any offer or receive a pair of first-round draft picks as compensation for walking away.

The non-exclusive franchise tag had guaranteed Johnson a one-year salary determined by a formula that averages the five highest-paid players at the same position over the previous five seasons or 120% of their previous year's salary, whichever is higher.

While Johnson did receive the tag, he was still eligible to negotiate a long-term contract until July 15. Had he not inked an extension to stay in Chicago by that date, he would have been unable to sign a new deal until after the 2024 NFL season.

Johnson was a second-round pick by the Bears in 2020. He has five interceptions and 130 solo tackles in four season. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2023.