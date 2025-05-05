Jazz reportedly sign coach Will Hardy to six-year extension after team finishes with worst record in the NBA

The Utah Jazz believe Will Hardy is the right person to lead the franchise back to prominence. The team will reportedly sign Hardy to a six-year extension, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The move ensures Hardy will remain with the team through the 2030-31 NBA season.

Will Hardy signed a new six-year contract extension with the Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Hardy has been tasked through the development years of the Jazz, and now locked in well beyond. https://t.co/753rbsHLot — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 5, 2025

Hardy was hired by the team ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. He's compiled an 85-161 record in three seasons with the team, good for a .346 winning percentage. The Jazz won just 17 games last season, ending the year with the worst record in the league.

