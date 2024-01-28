Joe Brady named full-time Bills OC after turnaround from midseason swoon

A 5-5 start put the Buffalo's playoff hopes in peril and prompted the Bills to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Quarterbacks coach Joe Brady took over in the interim, and the Bills made the postseason as the No. 2 seed and AFC East champions. Now Brady has the job full time.

The Bills announced on Sunday that they'd hired Brady as their offensive coordinator under head coach Sean McDermott.

Turnovers and offensive volatility plagued the Bills during their 5-5 start. Quarterback Josh Allen blamed himself for Dorsey's dismissal after the Bills turned the ball over four times in a Week 10 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Under Brady, the Bills focused more on the ground game as they made their run to the postseason with a 6-1 finish. But it wasn't certain that that job would be his. The Bills also reportedly requested an interview with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis for the position. And Brady reportedly interviewed with the Falcons for their head coaching vacancy.

The Falcons ultimately hired Raheem Morris as head coach, and the Bills have their guy.