Johnell Davis outduels Caleb Love as No. 14 FAU wins 2OT thriller over No. 4 Arizona

Caleb Love kept hitting big shots.

But his last one rimmed out and Johnell Davis had too many answers as No. 14 FAU edged No. 4 Arizona in a 96-95 double overtime thriller on Saturday at the Desert Classic in Las Vegas.

Davis posted a game-high 35 points to lift the Owls to victory in a game that had the energy of a high-stakes March showdown. The Wildcats had a chance to win at the second overtime buzzer. But Love's long-distance shot as time expired rimmed out, securing victory for the Owls.

Caleb Love’s 3 pointer rolls out at the buzzer and #14 FAU pulls off the upset in an INSTANT CLASSIC 96-95 in 2OT over #4 Arizona in the Desert Holiday Classic pic.twitter.com/ezrix1LnLp — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) December 23, 2023

Love finished with 26 points and five rebounds while hitting several big shots to keep the Wildcats alive through the extra sessions. But the Owls proved too much to overcome down the stretch.