Jon Rahm nearly wins first tournament as a LIV Golf player, leads team to first-ever victory

When you're one of the world's best players, it doesn't much matter which tour you tee it up on; victories are soon to follow.

Jon Rahm shocked the golf world when he jumped from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, the breakaway Saudi-funded golf tour, last December. Now, he's delivered on the promise LIV paid for, winning LIV's season-opening event at Mayakoba in Mexico. Rahm finished at -11, just outside a playoff between Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann.

Even though Rahm didn't manage to win the tournament outright, his newly-formed team, Legion XIII, easily won the team title. Rahm's teammates include Tyrrell Hatton, who joined LIV Golf less than a week ago, and Caleb Surratt, a former amateur standout at the University of Tennessee who also joined LIV last week.

"Very disappointed in myself," Rahm said immediately after his round, clearly struggling with letting the tournament get away in the last two holes. "Tough pill to swallow. But I'm very proud of my team."

Garcia hadn't won a professional tournament since the Sanderson Farms championship in 2020, but played some of the steadiest golf of his recent career — particularly on the greens — to force the playoff.

Garcia was the first to finish, tapping in on 18 for a -12. Behind him, Rahm's tee shot on the 17th drifted left, forcing a drop and a penalty stroke. Rahm bogeyed that hole to fall a stroke off the pace. His tee shot on 18 drove straight into a greenside bunker, effectively ending his chances for a playoff-forcing bogey.

Niemann had ridden a 59 in the tournament's first round, on Friday, to a strong lead, but carded a 70 on Saturday, and then incurred a two-stroke penalty after the round was over for an improper drop. He wavered throughout the day on Sunday, dropping behind Garcia and Rahm in the tournament's final holes. But a late birdie on the 16th put him back at -12, and he just slid a potential tournament-winning putt past the 18th.

The tournament marked a bit of

This story is developing and will be updated.