Jon Rahm's silent miracle putt in 2020 is a stark reminder of sports' lockdown era

It’s one of the great putts in golf history -– 66 feet, 30 feet of break, a 1.7 percent chance of success — and only a couple dozen people actually saw it happen live.

Three years ago at the BMW Championship, Jon Rahm stood over a birdie putt at the first playoff hole. He’d just watched Dustin Johnson pour in a 43-foot putt on the final hole of regulation to force a playoff. Rahm started the ball rolling, and 66 feet later … perfection.

What’s fascinating now watching that putt isn’t just Rahm’s flatstick brilliance. He was already one of the best players in the world at the time, ranked No. 2 to Johnson. It’s what’s happening — or, more properly, what isn’t happening — in the gallery behind him.

The 2020 BMW Championship was held the week of Aug. 30, which, as you may recall, was well within the blast radius of pandemic-inspired lockdowns. The few fans gathered in the gallery behind Rahm are all wearing masks, even though most are socially distanced from one another and all are, of course, outside.

Remember those days? Remember cutouts and stuffed animals in the stands at baseball games, and computer-generated fans in the stands at football games? Remember the NBA bubble, where every game looked like it was taking place inside a video game? Yeah, we’ve tried to block it all out too.

Golf came back quicker than most sports — the first post-lockdown tournament teed off in mid-June — in large part because golf doesn’t really require a whole lot of intimate breathing-the-same-air contact. By the time of the FedEx Cup playoffs in late August, a few scattered fans — tournament workers and media, mostly — began trickling out onto the course, and those are the ones visible behind Rahm.

“It’s obviously a very different week,” Rahm said this week in advance of the 2023 edition of the tournament. “We don't have COVID rules. Everybody is here present, and we don't have those Zoom media calls.”

The strangeness would continue on through the rest of the year, as you well recall. The 2020 Masters, at which Rahm finished T7, was a once-in-a-lifetime (let's hope) anomaly — a Masters in November rather than April. There, Rahm remarked on how odd it is to be able to hear patrons digging into bags of Masters-branded chips 150 yards away.

At the time of his miraculous putt, Rahm still hadn't won his first major; he's since bagged a U.S. Open (2021) and a Masters (2023). The 2020 BMW Championship still ranks as the fourth-best tournament of his career , from a world ranking standpoint, but he notes that there's something missing from it because of the emptiness. Asked to rank that putt among all his shots, he was honest:

“I think if there were crowds and I made that putt, it probably would be a unanimous No. 1, but because there was nobody there and there was really no reaction besides mine … it's a bit lackluster because of what you're used to seeing when you make a good putt like at a moment like the U.S. Open,” he said. “It wouldn't be No. 1, but it's definitely top three.”

The world outside the ropes has returned to something approaching normal, even if golf as a sport is now undergoing a total upheaval. Back in 2020, "LIV" was just the number of the most recent Super Bowl. Now, the golf world is writhing in chaos … but at least we can all watch it in person together.