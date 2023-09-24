Jordan Love rallies Packers from 17-0 4th quarter hole vs. Saints in stunning home debut at Lambeau Field

Through three quarters, Jordan Love's home debut as Green Bay's starting quarterback was a dud.

The Packers and their third-year quarterback trailed 17-0 against a stifling New Orleans Saints defense and stared down the barrel of a 1-2 start. Then Love rewrote the story.

The Packers responded with 18 unanswered fourth quarter points as Green Bay rallied for an 18-17 win to stun the Saints and ensure that Love's home starting debut was a success. The win was the 11th straight in a home opener for Green Bay with the previous 10 arriving with Aaron Rodgers under center. The Packers improve to 24-8 in home openers since 1993 in a stretch that dates back to the Brett Favre era.

After a fourth-quarter field goal got Green Bay on the board, Love secured the first Packers touchdown of the day on a fourth-down scramble from the two-yard line.

The Packers then rolled the dice on a two-point conversion that Love completed to Samori Toure. The scored cut Green Bay's deficit to 17-11 and allowed the Packers to take the lead on their next possession.

They did so with a spectacular catch and throw from Love to Romeo Doubs on a third-down throw in the front right corner of the end zone.

The Saints had a chance to respond with the ball and 2:56 remaining. But a 46-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right, sending Lambeau field into a frenzy.