Jrue Holiday traded to Celtics, RIP superstar free agency & NBA Level 4

Vincent Goodwill breaks down the trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics over the weekend, discusses the end of superstar free agency and the myth of player empowerment, and is then joined by Jake Fischer to discuss level 4 of our NBA Levels project.

Vincent Goodwill opens up this episode of Good Word with Goodwill from his hotel room in Milwaukee, where he is reacting to Sunday's trade that sent Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are seemingly going all-in on this upcoming season, and the Blazers GM is seemingly being very petty in sending his best players to the rivals of the Miami Heat, and Vince loves to see both of those things happening.

Damian Lillard’s trade from Portland to the Milwaukee Bucks seems like an inflection point in both superstar free agency and player empowerment, of lack there of. Vince goes through the history of superstar free agency, pointing to how LeBron James and Kevin Durant have handled it in the past, and then explains why it can never happen like that again under the current CBA. Is it good for the game? Is it bad for the game? That’s probably for fans to decide on their own.

Finally, Jake Fischer joins Vince to go through level 4 of Yahoo Sports’ NBA Levels project. This level is for specialists that could be the final piece added to a championship contender, and it is certainly filled with players that almost every NBA team would love to add to their roster.

