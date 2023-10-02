Justin Herbert won't miss time after playing through fractured finger in the Chargers' 24-17

The Los Angeles Chargers bye week could not be coming at a better time.

Justin Herbert didn't just lead the Chargers to a 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders after taking a vicious, late hit from Jerry Tillery in the second quarter, he also did so with a fractured finger. According to Ian Rapoport, the quarterback played through the injury on his left, non-throwing hand, as well as a "gruesome" nail injury on the same finger.

While the Chargers have rattled off two consecutive wins after starting the season, 0-2, Los Angeles is limping into its' Week 5 bye.

Before the game, the team was without safeties Derwin James Jr. (hamstring) and Alohi Gilman (heel), running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) and defensive end Joey Bosa (hamstring). By the end of the game, Herbert and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (wrist) also sustained injuries.

Herbert was playing a good game both before and after his injuries. In the first quarter, he raced for the pylon untouched to put Los Angeles up, 7-0. A quarter later, he went over the top on a quarterback sneak to give the Chargers a 24-7 lead.

Las Vegas made it interesting at the end, scoring 10-unanswered points and threatening late in the game to tie. The Chargers defense forced a turnover on downs, and Herbert sealed the win with a gorgeous 51-yard pass to Joshua Palmer on third and 10 and less than two minutes to play.

Rapoport reported that the signal caller isn't expect to miss any time, which is important to note, because the team will welcome the Dallas Cowboys to town on Oct. 16 for a primetime game on Monday night.