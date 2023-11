Kareem Jackson, off a 2-game suspension for illegal hits, gets away with another one

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson isn't going to change his playing style just because he was suspended for two games.

He got away with one on Sunday night. On the Minnesota Vikings' first drive, Jackson led with the crown of his helmet and nailed Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs fumbled and the Broncos recovered. Dobbs went to the medical tent, but he returned for the Vikings' next series without missing a play.

NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay, a former NFL referee, said the hit that led to the fumble should have been a penalty.

"He lowers his head and makes forcible contact to the opponent," McAulay said on the broadcast as the replay was shown. "You see, his head is down. This should have been a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness."

Just because it wasn't flagged on the field doesn't mean the NFL won't take a closer look this week. Jackson is already on the radar as a multiple offender.

Jackson was suspended two games and has been fined $89,670 for four illegal hits this season. Jackson said this week he would try to aim lower but didn't sound like he was ready to change his game completely.

"For me as a player, as an instinctive player, I'm going to always be in those situations," Jackson said, according to the Associated Press. "Because my preparation and my instincts are going to put me in those situations."

It didn't take long for Jackson to be in that situation again Sunday. He was lucky to get away with a hit that led to a big turnover.