Kings reportedly finalizing long-term deal to retain interim coach Doug Christie

Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie is about the drop the word "interim" from his title. The Kings are reportedly working on a long-term deal that will officially make Christie their head coach, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Sacramento Kings and interim coach Doug Christie are finalizing a multiyear contract to make Christie the franchise's next head coach, sources tell ESPN. Christie's agent, Andy Miller of Klutch Sports, negotiated a new deal for the Kings' full-time job this week. pic.twitter.com/OKdBWxszVm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 29, 2025

Christie took over as the team's interim head coach after Mike Brown was fired in December. The Kings were 13-18 at the time.

The team turned things around after Christie was elevated into the role, going 27-24 the rest of the way and finishing with a 40-42 record.

