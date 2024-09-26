LAFC bests KC in US Open Cup Final, Manchester United's disappointing result,& streamer Chi Kacee talks EA FC

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to LAFC winning the US Open Cup with a 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on this episode of The Cooligans. They also analyze the Campeones Cup with Club América taking the victory over Columbus Crew.

Christian and Alexis then bring on streamer Kacey Anderson to chat the newest drop of EA Sports FC 25 and her involvement in the video game

Later, Christian and Alexis react to Manchester United’s shocking draw in the Europa League against FC Twente.

(7:26) - US Open Cup Final Reaction: LAFC vs. Sporting KC

(24:00) - Campeones Cup Reaction: Club América vs. Columbus Crew

(35:07) - What's different in EA Sports FC 25?

(43:27) - EAFC 25’s new “rush” mode & player rankings

(59:20) - Manchester United settle for draw vs. FC Twente

