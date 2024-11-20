Laken Riley murder trial: Jose Ibarra found guilty of killing nursing student

The man accused of killing Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, at the University of Georgia in February has been found guilty on all counts.
Jose Antonio Ibarra waived his right to a trial by jury. Instead, Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard rendered a verdict and found Ibarra guilty on all 10 counts in the murder of Riley.
This is a breaking news story. Please refresh this page for updates.
How we got here
Riley, a nursing student at Georgia's Augusta University was reported missing by her friends on Feb. 22 after she never returned from a morning run. A police search ensued, and her body was later found in the woods near a jogging trail on the UGA campus. from blunt force trauma.
Ibarra, the 26-year-old murder suspect, is a Venezuelan citizen who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in 2022. He was released by border officials while his immigration case was awaiting review, .
Ibarra's status as an undocumented immigrant has become a flashpoint in the heated debate over border security. President-elect Donald Trump and have pointed to Riley's murder as proof that President Biden hasn't done enough to prevent potentially dangerous individuals from crossing the southern border.