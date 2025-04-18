National

Lakers reportedly sign general manager Rob Pelinka to extension

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
NBA: APR 03 Warriors at Lakers LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 3: Los Angeles Lakers Rob Pelinka general manager during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers on April 03, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The Los Angeles Lakers feel good about the team's direction moving forward. The team reportedly agreed to a contract extension with general manager Rob Pelinka on Friday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The move comes months after Pelinka pulled off a trade for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić. With Dončić — and LeBron James — in tow, the Lakers went 19-13 down the stretch to secure the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Pelinka was hired by the team in 2017, and has served as its general manager since that season.

This story will be updated.

