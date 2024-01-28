Lakers survive 2OT thriller vs. Warriors despite Stephen Curry's 46 points, would-be game-winner

Despite 46 points from Stephen Curry, the Lakers survived a double-overtime thrilled against the Golden State Warriors, winning 145-144 in one of the most entertaining games of the NBA season.

The win required the Lakers to take a would-be game-winning shot from Curry, plus a different kind of shot from Draymond Green. The latter came at the end of regulation, when Green got perhaps a little too aggressive while defending Anthony Davis in transition.

The strike was ruled a take foul, allowing Green to avoid a flagrant foul. With the Lakers already up one point with 15 seconds left, that would have left the Warriors in a dire spot.

This is a flagrant by Draymond bro!

Davis split the free throws to go up two heading into the final 15 seconds. That left just enough time for Curry to completely shake Davis while running through the paint and made a game-tying layup.

STEPH WITH THE HANDLE AND SCORE.



STEPH WITH THE HANDLE AND SCORE.

WE HAVE OVERTIME ON ABC.

The first overtime ended with the two teams in a similar position. The Lakers were up three with fewer than 10 seconds left, but the two other members of the Warriors' historic big 3 chipped in their own way.

Klay Thompson made a clutch 3-pointer to tie the game, then Green supplied the defense against LeBron James to force double overtime.

BIG TIME BUCKET, KLAY THOMPSON

And would you believe it, the Lakers were up a few points on the Warriors at the end of double overtime too.

Down two points with 7.3 seconds left, the Warriors were obviously going to get the ball to Curry. With Jarred Vanderbilt guarding the former MVP, Green stepped in with a hard screen to free Curry and give him perhaps his easiest shot of the night. Vanderbilt called for a foul from the floor, but got nothing from the officials.

STEPH FOR 3 AND THE LEAD WITH 4.7 LEFT.



STEPH FOR 3 AND THE LEAD WITH 4.7 LEFT.

HE'S GOT 46.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, those heroics came a little too early.

With five seconds left, James got the ball, charged the paint and got the foul. He made both free throws to take the lead, leaving the Warriors with only 1.2 seconds left and no timeouts. A full-court heave from Curry was well off, giving the Lakers the win.

LEBRON WINS IT WITH 2 CLUTCH FREE THROWS 🚨



FINAL IN DOUBLE OT: Lakers 145, Warriors 144



LBJ: 36p, 20r (career high), 12a

Steph: 46p (9 threes) pic.twitter.com/nEpTsndotp — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2024

Curry got those 46 points on 17-of-35 shooting and 9-of-21 from 3-point range, plus seven assists and three rebounds. Green had a very Draymond Green as well, with eight points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals, two blocks and five personal fouls.

James had a similarly impressive game, with 36 points on 14-of-25 shooting, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in 47 minutes. Not bad for a 39-year-old.

It might have been a game between the ninth and 12th-placed teams in the West, but it was still a battle of inner-circle Hall of Famers, still with plenty of juice. It hasn't been the easiest season for either team, and you could see that as Curry walked off the court:

Steph just ripped his jersey while walking off the court

The good news for Curry, as well as NBA fans, is that the Warriors will get three more shots at the Lakers this season.