Lakers, Vanessa Bryant announce Kobe Bryant statue to be unveiled outside arena on 2-8-24

Kobe Bryant's memory will be cemented in the form of a statue set to be unveiled on Feb. 8, 2024, the Los Angeles Lakers and Vanessa Bryant announced in a release Thursday.

The Feb. 8 ceremony will be outside of Crytpo.com Arena and details will be released in the months prior. Tickets for the event and the entire Lakers season will go on sale Aug. 25, according to the release.

After the statement, the Lakers released a video to fans at 8:24 a.m. PT.This s

"As you know, Kobe played his entire 20-year NBA career as a Los Angeles Laker," Vanessa Bryant said. "Since arriving in this city and joining the Lakers organization, he felt at home here, playing in the City of Angels. On behalf of the Lakers, my daughters and me, I am so honored that, right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as the house that Kobe built, we are going to unveil his statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever."

This story will be updated.