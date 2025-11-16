The Latest: Georgia climbs to No. 4, Oklahoma returns to the top 10 of the AP Top 25

The latest AP Top 25 poll showcases new teams in top spots: Georgia inched up to No. 4, Ole Miss cracked the top five and Oklahoma slid into the top 10 at No. 8.

Georgia’s move comes thanks to its win over Texas, which dropped to No. 17, and to Oklahoma beating Alabama, which pushed the Crimson Tide down to No. 10.

Further down in the poll, No. 22 North Texas is ranked for the first time since 1959. That brings the number of Group of Five teams in the Top 25 to three, a first this season. The SEC has nine teams in the rankings, with five in the top 10.

Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M held onto the top three spots for a fifth straight week.

Oregon and Texas Tech both moved up to tie at No. 6.

A Big Ten showdown highlights Week 13

No. 6 Oregon hosts No. 16 USC next weekend.

With Ohio State and Indiana very likely headed to the Big Ten Championship game, Oregon and USC are both on the mission for an at-large bid to the College Football Playoff. A win for either team would strengthen those chances, though a future in the postseason is more promising for the Ducks.

Oregon enters the matchup as 9.5-point favorites per BetMGM Sportsbook.

Can Oklahoma finish the job?

Week 12 was pivotal for Oklahoma, which knocked off Alabama and benefitted from Georgia defeating Texas.

The Sooners improved to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 and may expect to jump over Texas in the CFP rankings. If they win out, an at-large bid looks promising.

Next, Oklahoma hosts a Missouri team fresh off its first win without Beau Pribula at quarterback. The Sooners’ run defense has held opponents to the second-fewest yards in the FBS, but it faces one of its biggest challenges yet against one of the nation’s top running backs, Ahmad Hardy.

Hear from a voter: What do you see for Ole Miss and Texas Tech?

By BOB ASMUSSEN

I’m into my second decade voting, and one thing I have learned is that voters can look at two teams and come up with totally different answers based on what they value.

I like offense, so the team that scores more points gets my attention. Another voter might think defense is all that.

Also, it isn’t always one weekend of results that determines where a team is ranked.

I am constantly re-evaluating because a win in September can mean something different in November based on how said opponent has performed.

Bottom line on both Mississippi (I love typing that word) and Texas Tech is both are on pace to finish in the Top 10 and earn CFP bids. That’s what matters most.

Bob Asmussen is a college football writer and columnist for the Champaign News-Gazette. He's been an AP Top 25 voter for 15 years. You can follow him on X: @BobAsmussen.

A look at the ACC

By MAURA CAREY

Miami leapfrogged Georgia Tech in the rankings this week after a 41-7 win against NC State on Saturday. The team lost to the Yellow Jackets in early November.

Georgia Tech narrowly beat a 1-9 Boston College team, kicking a game-winning 23-yard field goal with 11 seconds on the clock.

Louisville was knocked out of the rankings after its second-straight loss, this time dropping 20-19 to Clemson. Virginia moved up to No. 19 after a 34-17 win against Duke.

Hear from a voter: Is Texas Tech overlooked by the CFP because it’s not in the SEC or the Big 10?

By BOB ASMUSSEN

At this point, nobody should overlook the Red Raiders, regardless of their league. And I place a high value on the Big 12, which is deep and talented.

When you have a program rise to a new level, it can take time for that to be accepted. Until you put on the tape and realize Tech has great players and strong coaching.

Texas Tech defensive back AJ McCarty (1) lines up against Central Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

The dominant win against BYU showed how good the team can be. Sleep on the Red Raiders at your own peril.

I wrote this earlier in the week: There aren’t many better college logos than the Double T. Always loved it.

North Texas earns its first Top 25 ranking since 1959

By MAURA CAREY

North Texas has cracked the rankings after knocking on the door for weeks, coming in at No. 22 in this week’s Top 25.

Running back Caleb Hawkins helped the Mean Green to a 53-24 victory against UAB with five rushing touchdowns and 189 yards on 27 carries. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker completed 18 of 25 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns.

North Texas is 9-1 overall and 5-1 in conference play. It’s the program’s first AP Top 25 ranking since 1959.

Hear from a voter: Where do you rank Notre Dame? How far can they go?

By BOB ASMUSSEN

I’ve got Notre Dame at No. 8 this week after an impressive win at Pitt.

I am a big Marcus Freeman fan, who has done a great job keeping the team together after two early losses.

The Irish will be in the CFP, and if the draw goes well, can make a run like last year. I don’t think they want to play Indiana again. The Hoosiers are better than last season.

Selfishly, I wish Notre Dame would consider a move to the Big Ten, but I understand the reluctance.

Oh well. I have friends and relatives who went to the school and they love it.

Hear from a voter: Shouldn’t Texas be out of the playoff?

By BOB ASMUSSEN

Texas is tricky.

It is super talented at quarterback and almost everywhere else. And Steve Sarkisian is an excellent coach.

But something is off. Maybe the weight of expectations is too heavy to overcome.

The loss to Florida looks worse each week. And close calls against Kentucky and Mississippi State are signs of trouble.

I have Texas likely lower than most this week.

Will a win against A&M save the Texas season? Maybe, but the Aggies have proven they are not an easy out.

Hear from a voter: Do you agree that the Big 12 is the 3rd best conference?

By BOB ASMUSSEN

I agree.

You saw some of that Saturday with Arizona’s win against Cincinnati.

I think Texas Tech is one of the best teams in the country and a lot of fun to watch. But BYU and Utah and the Arizona schools and Houston are all talented.

The surprising part about the rise of the Big 12 — and it is the No. 3 league as you said — is it being done without much help from Iowa State, a team I had high hopes for going into the season. And Kansas State isn’t as strong as usual.

Get those two back on a roll and the Big 12 will be cooking with gas.

Texas slides to No. 17

By MAURA CAREY

The Longhorns’ trip to Athens, Georgia, didn’t quite go as planned. Texas narrowed the score to 14-10 toward the end of the third quarter, but as coach Steve Sarkisian put it, “disaster” struck in the fourth.

Georgia scored 21 unanswered points in the final quarter to win it 35-10. The Longhorns slid to No. 17 as a result.

Just under a week after coming in at No. 10 in the CFP rankings, playoff chances now appear bleak for Texas.

Hear from a voter: How big is the conference a team plays in a factor in voting?

By BOB ASMUSSEN

I never count the number of teams I rank from each conference. Or try to make sure I have a balance among the leagues represented.

Our task as voters is to rank the best teams regardless of conference. I do believe it is possible to compare the Sun Belt and SEC by looking first at who they are outside the league.

South Florida’s early success against Boise State and Florida got my attention. I try to watch teams outside the Power Four as often as possible.

I’ll be watching a random MAC or American game and my wife will say, “Why do we care about this?”

My answer is: There is excellent football being played in all conferences. Not just the Power Four. I like how often, when bowl season starts, how many of the teams I have actually seen play. Yes, I need a life.

Texas Tech and Oregon tie at No. 6

By MAURA CAREY

The AP Top 25 has its second tie of the season. Oregon and Texas Tech, previously ranked No. 7 and No. 8, tied at No. 6 this week.

Texas Tech is 10-1 after a 48-9 rout of UCF. Oregon beat Minnesota 42-13 on Friday night.

The results make Texas Tech the highest-ranked Big 12 team. Oregon may be on pace to be the third and final Big Ten team in the College Football Playoff, though a Week 13 matchup against USC could challenge that.

Competition heats up in the Group of Five

The playoff hunt is intensifying for the Group of Five.

South Florida, considered a favorite for a CFP spot, fell 41-38 to Navy on Saturday. USF earned the No. 12 seed in the last CFP rankings, representing the American Conference.

And South Florida’s loss opens up the competition for others like No. 21 James Madison and newcomers to the AP Top 25 this week: No. 22 North Texas and No. 24 Tulane.

Hear from a voter: Has public scrutiny toward AP voters changed how y’all rank teams?

By BOB ASMUSSEN

For me, absolutely not. I am perhaps the most stubborn person in the country.

I’ll use a line a friend told me decades ago that I think about often: telling me to do something is like begging me not to.

That doesn’t mean I won’t listen to criticism, but telling me Team A has to be ranked in a certain spot just doesn’t work for me. The other voters that I know are fair and smart. I trust them to do the right thing with their ballots. And they are their ballots. To pick as they please.

We all see things in different ways and value different aspects of the game. The bottom line is to do what we think best.

Early this morning, I researched multiple teams before turning in my final ballot. It is very important to me. Not more important than my day job or family ... but right after that.

Who's up and Who's down?

By MAURA CAREY

Texas A&M managed to cling to No. 3 after making its biggest comeback in program history to beat South Carolina 31-30.

Georgia posted an impressive 35-10 win over Texas, bringing the Bulldogs up one spot to No. 4 and the Longhorns down seven to No. 17.

Ole Miss pulled a narrow win over Florida, but it was enough to inch them up to No. 5.

Alabama fell six spots to No. 10, while Oklahoma climbed three rungs to No. 8 after defeating the Crimson Tide 23-21.

AP Top 25 temperature check

Heating up: Georgia (4), Ole Miss (5), Texas Tech (T-6), Oregon (T-6), Oklahoma (8), BYU (11), Vanderbilt (12), Utah (13), Miami (14), USC (16), Virginia (19), Tennessee (20), James Madison (21), North Texas (22), Missouri (23), Tulane (24), Houston (25).

Cooling off: Alabama (10), Georgia Tech (15), Texas (17).

Steady: Ohio State (1), Indiana (2), Texas A&M (3), Notre Dame (9), Michigan (18).

AP Top 25 poll rankings

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

1. Ohio State

2. Indiana

3. Texas A&M

4. Georgia

5. Ole Miss

6. Texas Tech

6. Oregon

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. BYU

12. Vanderbilt

13. Utah

14. Miami (Fla.)

15. Georgia Tech

16. USC

17. Texas

18. Michigan

19. Virginia

20. Tennessee

21. James Madison

22. North Texas

23. Missouri

24. Tulane

25. Houston

Hear from a voter: Thoughts on A&M movement after that comeback win?

By BOB ASMUSSEN

I was waiting for the Illinois-Maryland game to start and following on my phone. As the score piled up, I started to consider who would move to No. 3 on my ballot.

Then the Aggies made the exercise moot with the best comeback in program history.

I really like A&M’s team and believe it is capable of winning the national title. But I like the two Big Ten teams a tiny bit more.

They all exceptional, well-coached squads, and if you told me any one of them would be the champ, I wouldn’t argue.

I always like teams that find a way to win when it looks hopeless. Like Indiana at Penn State. It makes an impression.

Bob Asmussen is a college football writer and columnist for the Champaign News-Gazette. He's been an AP Top 25 voter for 15 years. You can follow him on X @BobAsmussen.

Texas A&M narrowly avoids a major upset

By MAURA CAREY

Texas A&M’s unbeaten record looked like it was about to come to an end on Saturday as the Aggies trailed 30-3 at halftime against South Carolina.

Then quarterback Marcel Reed threw three touchdown passes in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 30-24. The Aggies finalized the greatest come-from-behind win in program history in the fourth quarter with a rushing touchdown and extra point.

Hear from a voter: Should the CFP reserve an automatic bid for the G5 conferences?

By BOB ASMUSSEN

Yes, the Group of Five needs a bid. Just like the non-Power Four leagues need bids to the NCAA tournament. Let’s be honest, if left on their own, the Power Four will do what is best for them. Period.

I like the way it is now and hope it stays that way. Five conference champions with automatic bids, then everything else is at-large.

If the CFP expands, I don’t believe the Power Four should automatically gobble up all the bids. Pick the teams based on merit.

What does the loss mean for Bama?

By MAURA CAREY

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, center, reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Losing to Oklahoma marked Alabama’s first defeat since Week 1, when it fell to Florida State.

The Crimson Tide dropped to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in SEC play. Meanwhile, No. 5 Georgia asserted its dominance with a 35-10 win over Texas and improved to 9-1.

Georgia is likely to take over Alabama’s No. 4 CFP ranking and the first-round playoff bye that comes with it. The Bulldogs are also in line for the SEC Championship game in early December, where Texas A&M will likely await.

Oklahoma knocks off Alabama

Oklahoma accomplished what no other SEC team has been able to do this season on Saturday and defeated Alabama, 23-21.

It was a standout performance for the Sooners’ defense, which recorded four sacks, forced two fumbles and returned an interception 87 yards for a touchdown.

Oklahoma was the first team out of the 12-team bracket in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings. Now, the Sooners’ chances of making the postseason are very much alive, as long as they don’t fall to Missouri or LSU over the next two weeks.

Who might rise and fall in this week’s poll

Stock up: Georgia, Oklahoma, BYU, USC, Notre Dame.

Stock down: Alabama, Texas, Louisville, Iowa, Cincinnati, South Florida, Pitt.

Who votes in the poll, and how does it work?

No organization has been ranking teams and naming a major college football national champion longer than The Associated Press, since 1936.

AP employees don’t vote themselves, but they do choose the voters. AP Top 25 voters comprise around 60 writers and broadcasters who cover college football for AP members and other select outlets. The goal is to have every state with a Football Bowl Subdivision school represented by at least one voter.

There is a 1-to-25 point system, with a team voted No. 1 receiving 25 points down to 1 point for a 25th-place vote. After that, it’s simple: The poll lists the teams with the most points from 1 to 25, and others receiving votes are also noted.

Voting is done online, and the tabulation is automated.

