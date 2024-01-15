Lions fans greet Matthew Stafford, their QB of 12 years, with deafening boos

Nobody expected a warm welcome for Matthew Stafford on Sunday night in Detroit. Probably not even Stafford himself.

There will be another time, likely when Stafford goes into the Detroit Lions' ring of honor, when he will be cheered. He gave the Lions some great moments during his 12 years as the team's quarterback. Many Lions fans rooted for him to win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, which he did two seasons ago.

But cheers for an opponent before the team's first home playoff game in 30 years? Not a chance.

The boos were clear and loud as Stafford took the field with the Rams offense.

That, of course, set social media in motion, wondering how Lions fans could vociferously boo a player who gave them so many great moments and was great in the community as well. It's not like it was personal.

Stafford himself said earlier this week that he didn't know what to expect.

"I'm not expecting anything, to be honest with you," Stafford said, via Rams Wire. "I was asked this question a couple of times by friends and family. I think the biggest thing for me is just go experience whatever that experience is going to be. I understand what the people of Detroit and what the city of Detroit meant to me and my time and my career, what they meant to my family. I hope they feel that back. But at the same time, I'm not a stranger to the situation and understand that I'm the bad guy coming to town. I'm on the other team. They don't want success for me. So whatever happens, happens. I'm going to go experience it, play the game. Once the ball is snapped, man, let's go. Two good football teams go compete and see what happens."

Most Lions fans still love Stafford. Just not when he's facing the Lions in a playoff game.