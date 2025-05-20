LiveNation's $30 ticket deal this summer offers affordable seats for Cyndi Lauper, The Offspring, Nelly and dozens more

Summer tours are aplenty this year, but for a lot of the big arena shows and festivals, prices have gotten prohibitively expensive thanks to things like dynamic pricing and competitive presale and resale markets. Fortunately, Live Nation has a solution that will still let fans get tickets to some great shows for a reasonable price: they're launching a $30 Ticket to Summer promotion this week so that fans can pay just $30 for tickets to a wide variety of shows across the U.S. and Canada. Starting on May 21, fans can buy these specially-priced tickets which will only be available while supplies last, You can check out nostalgia acts like yacht rock legends Toto and Christopher Cross (who are performing on the same bill with Men at Work), '90s favorites like Goo Goo Dolls, Blink-182 and Barenaked Ladies, or more current acts like Luke Bryan, Halsey or AJR.
You can check out the up-to-date list of performers below, and find out everything you need to know about this special concert deal.
How to buy $30 concert tickets:
Live Nation's $30 concert ticket promotion is accessible on their website, where you can check out a complete list of performers, dates, and venues. You can learn more about which shows are eligible for this promotion at LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer. Once you've select the event you are interested in, look for the "$30 Ticket to Summer" ticket type, add tickets to your cart, and proceed to the checkout.
When does Live Nation's $30 Ticket To Summer promotion start?
If you're a T-Mobile subscriber or a Rakuten customer, you can grab early presale access to all of Live Nation's discounted tickets starting Tuesday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local venue time, you'll need a presale code from those sites. (You can sign up for a Rakuten membership for free to gain access to the presale.)
General on sale ticketing for the $30 Ticket To Summer deals will begin May 21 at 10 a.m. local venue times on Live Nation.
Are these Live Nation concert tickets really $30?
Yes, LiveNation's $30 ticket price includes all service fees, before taxes. Any taxes will be added as applicable by city, state and/or venue. The only catch is that
Which concerts are part of the $30 ticket deal?
Dozens of performers are participating in the $30 Ticket To Summer deal, here's an up-to-date list of participating acts:
$uicideboy$
Avril Lavigne
Barenaked Ladies
Big Time Rush
Billy Idol
The Black Keys
Cody Jinks
Coheed and Cambria
Counting Crows
Cyndi Lauper
Dierks Bentley
Dispatch
The Doobie Brothers
The Driver Era
Goo Goo Dolls
Halsey
Hardy
Hauser
James Taylor
Keith Urban
Kesha
Kidz Bop Kids
Leon Bridges
Little Big Town
+Live+ & Collective Soul
Luke Bryan
Nelly
The Offspring
Pantera
Papa Roach & Rise Against
Peach Pit & Briston Maroney
Pierce the Veil
Rod Stewart
Simple Minds
Slightly Stoopid
Styx & Kevin Cronin Band
Summer of Loud
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Thomas Rhett
Toto + Christopher Cross + Men at Work
Volbeat
Weird Al Yankovic
Willie Nelson